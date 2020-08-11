University of Missouri Extension’s Farm, Family and ME Summit for Women will be held 9 a.m. Sept. 3 online with a focus this year on resilience, financial and farm stress, self-care and mental well-being.

The third annual free event will offer tips and techniques on coping with farm and money-related stress. The session will end with a panel of women sharing how they find balance in their work and personal lives, according to an MU Extension news release.

Registration for the event is available at tinyurl.com/WomensFarmSummit.