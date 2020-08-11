Students make dean’s list at University of Nebraska

Several local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska for the spring semester:

• Scott David Overfield, freshman, Blue Springs.

• Matthew Scott Barrett, sophomore, Independence.

• Brooke Leigh Eddins, senior, Lee’s Summit.

• Lukas David Fields, junior, Lee’s Summit.

• Nathan James Gentry, junior, Lee’s Summit.

• Elizabeth Marie Hamik, senior, Lee’s Summit.

McPherson College honors two local students

McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, has named Benjamin Holmes-Jones and Paul Murphy, both of Independence, to the spring semester honor roll. To be named to the honor roll, students must have a grade point average of 3.55 or higher.

Wichita State University dean’s honor roll

Wichita State University has named Jordan W. Fountain, Aleix M. Mcgowan and D’Angelo S. Talbot, all of Independence, to the spring semester dean’s honor roll. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Emporia State University graduates

Jodi Bon Vogler of Blue Springs and Lance Elliott of Independence both graduated from Emporia State University this spring. Both earned master of library science degrees.

Local student excels at University of Alabama

Gabrielle Atchity of Lee’s Summit was named to the University of Alabama president’s list for the spring semester in recognition of her 4.0 grade point average.

Scholarships granted to local students

Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, recently awarded academic scholarships to students for the 2020-21 school year. These scholarships were awarded in consideration of the students’ ACT scores, grade point averages, standing in their high school classes, and their leadership in community and school.

The local students receiving these scholarships are:

• Blue Springs: Hosy Dawn Butler, Bradley D Byler, Abigail Noel Carino, Jack Robert Hansen, Garrett David Mahurin, Tate Alexandra McCrary, Ava Reece Merriott, Madelyn Kay Padget, Zachary Aaron Raines, Kennedy Christine Smith, Megan Lee Tiller, Cooper L Willich.

• Grain Valley: Isabelle Rose Chambers

• Independence: Tyra Leigh Overman

• Lee’s Summit: Raelynn Elizabeth Askew, Allison Mae Borden, Mckayla Ashely Busick, Aubriana Joy Duvall, Jrae T Hawkins, Ainsley M Kempin, Christopher Joseph Lynn, Raegan Renee Maintz, Grace Marie Mason, Madelyn Marie McGovern