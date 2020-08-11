The Missouri Department of Transportation is currently hiring individuals who are interested in a career to keep Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond.

Right now, there are several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state. Hourly salaries range from $14.10 to $16.90 per hour, depending on level of experience and area of operation.

“If you’re looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference in the lives of your fellow Missourians, we’re looking for you,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT’s maintenance director. “These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall and throughout the year to maintain our highway system.”

Full-time maintenance employees receive full training and a long list of other benefits including retirement, paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance; and a culturally diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic bar to employment).

Maintenance employment with MoDOT can continue into the spring and beyond. Opportunities for year-round employment include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions to keep Missouri roads safe for all who travel on them.

“There’s no better time to apply than right now,” Roark said. To learn more about this opportunity or to apply online, go to modot.org/opportunities-maintenance.