Harvey Lee Lakin, 90, passed away August 8, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Army. Harvey had a varied career, including 27 years at Day & Zimmermann, Inc., and owning a jewelry store in Neosho, MO. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery, Neosho, MO.

