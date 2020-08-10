





A quilt representing each Missouri county, and St. Louis City, in its history will soon make a short stop in Randolph County.

The quilt, which is part of the State Historical Society of Missouri’s 2021 Bicentennial plans, will be displayed in the Moberly and Paris branches of the Little Dixie Regional Libraries.

The quilt will be featured on the second story of the Moberly library from Aug. 20-24. The quilt will also make an appearance at the Paris library Aug. 19. The displays in the Little Dixie libraries are part of the quilts statewide tour, which is being organized by the state historical society and its Bicentennial Coordinator Michael Sweeney.

Having the quilt come to the Moberly and Paris libraries is an exciting opportunity to learn about the history and geography of the state, Little Dixie Regional Director Rachel Grime said.

"Every time [Sweeney] talked about this project, I was just super excited about it," Grime said. "I kept telling every time I’d see him that I’d like to have [the quilt] on display at the library. We’re really happy to be the Randolph County spot."

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is meant to honor the 200th anniversary of the state’s founding. The State Historical Society of Missouri, the Missouri Star Quilt Company and the Missouri State Quilters Guild partnered on the project to craft a quilt that would represent and share a small piece of history for each county in the state.

"We thought it was a great idea because there are lots of quilters across the state and it was easy to get lot of people involved," Sweeney said. "We had quilters in at least 97 counties."

Some of the quilt block were done either out-of-county or out-of-state if there weren’t any submission directly from the county, Sweeney said.

Quilt blocks submission were accepted from Oct. 8, 2018 to Sept. 9. When multiple submissions were received for each county, they were judged according to the level of creativity and significance by a committee of the three partnered organizations. Throughout the 2019-2020 winter season, the Missouri Star Quilt Company stitched together all 121 blocks to give the quilt its final look.

Randolph County’s quilt block was created by Rita Mae House, a Texas resident who had grandparent from Randolph County and spent portions of her childhood in the county. The block is meant to highlight The Wabash and MKT Railroads and the prosperity those brought to Randolph County in its early days. Mary McMorris created the Monroe County block, which features an embroidered image on the Union Covered Bridge.

The libraries will enforce social distancing guidelines while the quilt is being displayed. Masks are also strongly encouraged, but not required, Grime said.

