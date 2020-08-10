Cooper County reported its first deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, joining 72 other Missouri counties where at least one death has been caused by the pandemic that arrived in the state in March.

The Cooper County Health Center, in a release posted on its Facebook page, reported the deaths and said they both occurred on Sunday. The agency provided no additional information and stated that the identities of the individuals will remain confidential.

The county has had 142 coronavirus infections confirmed by testing since the first case was diagnosed in late March.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services reported no additional deaths for the state in its Monday report, but that report is often several days behind. It showed Boone County as having three deaths while the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department has reported five deaths, with the latest on Friday.

Other central Missouri counties that have reported deaths and are listed among the 1,307 Missourians reported to the state who have lost their lives during the pandemic include Audrain, Callaway and Randolph counties, with one death each, Moniteau County, with two deaths and Cole County, which has suffered three deaths.

St. Louis County, with 663 deaths, has the largest number in the state.

The state’s dashboard for public information was functioning normally Monday after a weekend of late updates as the health department changed its reporting methods.

State health officials reported another 1,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, continuing a trend of nearly 1,000 new cases every day since July 21.

The exception was Sunday, when the state recorded 475 confirmed cases, the lowest single-day number in almost a month.

Six COVID-19 deaths were confirmed during the weekend.

The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and experts believe people can have the virus without feeling sick.

On Monday, St. Louis County health officials said they planned to survey 5,000 randomly selected residents and test them for the coronavirus. The study is planned to help health officials understand racial disparities in public health, identify risk factors for COVID-19 and educate about preventative measures that could be taken, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page said people who take the 30-minute survey can opt out of the testing, which will be offered for free.

The county is paying Washington University's Institute of Public Health $2 million to manage the study. Participants will be offered free COVID-19 testing regardless of whether they have experienced symptoms, including antibody testing to determine whether they might have been previously exposed to the virus without having had symptoms.