



Brew Brothers Restaurant welcomed an enthusiastic crowd from the Boonville Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 3 as restaurant leadership cut the ribbon on the business’ opening.

Participating in the ribbon-cutting were Gregg Carano, one of four Brew Brothers, along with Gary, Gene and Glenn. This is the sixth Brew Brothers location. The restaurant will be managed locally by Heather Rapp, Jamie Ellingboe, James Black and Chris St. Romaine.

The restaurant is located inside Isle of Capri Casino Hotel and is open daily at 11 a.m. with food service through 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant bar is open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.