



The Cooper County Commission has started accepting applications for the second phase of its distribution of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, funding.

Funding application by local governments, public entities, political subdivisions and nonprofits are due by Aug. 20, according to a news release.

The county received slightly more than $2 million in funding to be distributed by the Cooper County Commission. The first phase of funding applications were due at the end of June.

Applications for the second phase must be based on requests for COVID-19-related expenses incurred from March 1 through July 31. Funding requests must satisfy requirements of the relief bill and U.S. Treasury Department guidance. Applicants will have to submit supporting documentation, such as invoices, receipts and proofs of payment.

The Cooper County Commission will review and evaluate applications. Those awarded will be required to file a written agreement with Cooper County prior to the distribution of award funds.

The funding application is available through the Cooper County government website. Questions can be directed to the commission when it is in session on Mondays and Thursdays. Depending on the number of applications, there may be a third phase of funding distributions.

The county received relief bill funds at the end of April. From there, it spent three weeks reviewing requirements of the bill and guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury to develop its application to make award decisions.

The relief bill generally provides funding to reimburse expenditures related to the coronavirus pandemic that were not already part of an organization’s or governmental entity’s budget as of March 1 through Dec. 30.

Funds cannot be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue that would not otherwise qualify.