The following are unofficial results for the Aug. 4 primary election in Cooper County. Out of 11,509 registered voters, 4,252 ballots were cast, resulting in 36.9% voter turnout.

Winners are italicized. Results are broken down by party affiliation and contest. Nonpartisan ballot initiatives are listed last.

Winners of primary races are respective party’s nominee for the Nov. 3 general election.

REPUBLICANGovernorRaleigh Ritter97 votes2.86%Mike Parson2,68679.14%Jim Neely2487.31%Saundra McDowell363 10.7%Lieutenant GovernorArnie C. AC Dienoff1364.2%Mike Kehoe2,48676.85%Aaron T. Wisdom1735.35%Mike Carter44013.6%Secretary of StateJay Ashcroft3,163100%State TreasurerScott Fitzpatrick3,104100%Attorney GeneralEric Schmitt3,098100%U.S. Rep. District 4Vicky Hartzler2,51074.97%Neal Gist83825.03%State Senator District 19Caleb Rowden3,090100%State Rep. District 47Chuck Basye109100%State Rep. District 48Don Baragary1,10338.06%Tim Taylor1,79561.94%State Rep. District 50Sara Walsh339100%Cooper County Western District CommissionerDavid Booker84944.36Danny Larm1,06555.64%Cooper County Eastern District CommissionerDawn Kuster64745.47%Charlie Melkersman77654.53%Cooper County SheriffChris Class3,134100%Cooper County AssessorChristy Linhart3,051100%Cooper County Public AdministratorPaula Sims1,20335.63%Laura V. Gramlich1.,05431.22%Earl E. Haller1,11933.15%Cooper County CoronerJames L. Hurt3,101100%Kelly Township CommitteemanBrian Kliethermes11353.55%Tim Shrout9846.45%Kelly Township CommitteewomanDanielle Kliethermes11455.07%Twilla Shrout9344.93%DEMOCRATGovernorNicole Galloway61986.82%Jimmie Matthews334.63%Eric Morrison263.65%Antoin Johnson253.51%Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem101.4%Lietuenant GovernorAlissa Canady46067.95%Gregory A. Upchurch21732.05%Secretary of StateYinka Faleti650100%State TreasurerVicki Lorenz Englund657100%Attorney GeneralRich Finneran40061.44%Elad Gross25138.56%U.S. Rep. District 4Lindsey Simmons665100%State Senator District 19Judy Baker665100%State Rep. District 47Adrian Plank26100%State Rep. District 48Bill Betteridge585100%State Rep. District 50Kari L. Chesney57100%Cooper County Public AdministratorWendy L. Wooldridge671100%LIBERTARIANGovernorRik Combs18100%Lieutenant GovernorBill Slantz16100%Secretary of StateCarl Herman Freese16100%State TreasurerNick Kasoff16100%Attorney GeneralKevin C. Babcock16100%U.S. Rep. District 4Steven K. Koonse1058.82%Robert E. Smith741.18%GREEN PARTYGovernorJerome Howard Bauer1100%Lieutenant GovernorKelley Dragoo1100%Secretary of StatePaul Lehmann1100%State TreasurerJoseph Civettini1100%CONSTITUTION PARTYSecretary of StatePaul Venable2100%BALLOT QUESTIONSTipton R-6 No Tax Increase BondYES3056.6%NO2343.4%Blackwater R-2 tax levy increaseYES11855.66%NO9444.34%Village of Windsor sales tax collectionYES3344.59%NO4155.41%Missouri Amendment No. 2 (Medicaid expansion)YES1,42334.08%NO2,75265.92%