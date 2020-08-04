





Bunceton will hold its back-to-school ice cream social 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bunceton Federated Church.

Students will be able to enjoy ice cream and will be provided school supplies for the school year that starts Aug. 26.

Students also will have a chance to meet their teachers. Parents should bring information for school records and must be present for their children to receive school supplies.

SUMMER SCHOOL WRAPS UP

Bunceton School District ended its summer school a couple days early out of concerns related to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Cooper County.

The summer school was scheduled to end July 31, but concluded July 29, instead.

Students were able to take Friday field trips to the city park and swimming.

YARD OF THE MONTH

Renee Hughes was awarded the Bunceton Community Betterment Association’s yard-of-the-month award for July.