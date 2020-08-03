The 12th annual Great Bagnell Dam Duck Drop took place this past weekend.

The 12th annual Great Bagnell Dam Duck Drop took place this past weekend. The two-day event was full of fun activities for families with the chance to win big money. Ducks were dropped from a helicopter and by boat to see which would cross the finish line first. The winner took home $5,000 with 10 additional ducks chosen to win prizes. All funds raised remain local and are distributed to non-profit organizations via the Ozark Coast Kiwanis Organization