Several community groups are partnering together to raise money to buy school supply kits for Columbia Public Schools elementary students.

The district is using prepackaged and sanitized school supply kits delivered to classrooms, where each will be assigned with an individual child. The $27 kits will remain with the children at the schools throughout the year.

"We are doing kits that will stay with the individual students,’ said district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark.

The $27 is a financial burden on some families, which is where CoMo Together is stepping in. It is a partnership among Missouri Disability Empowerment, the Columbia Special Education Parent-Teacher Association, Race Matters, Friends and Faith Voices.

The goal is to raise $5,000 for the kits at each of the district’s Title I schools, said Robyn Schelp, president of Missouri Disability Empowerment. Title I is the federal program for low-income students.

Baumstark on Monday said she’s impressed with the effort.

"That’s wonderful," Baumstark said.

The fundraiser started Friday and by Monday had raised $2,000 for Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, Schelp said.

"We really want to support our schools," Schelp said. "This is a big need. We have the resources here in Columbia."

The district’s other Title 1 elementary schools are Battle, Benton, Blue Ridge, Cedar Ridge, Derby Ridge, Parkade and West Boulevard. If the effort raises $5,000 for each, that comes to $40,000.

"The schools don’t all have the same resources," Schelp said. "So much will be changing because of COVID. It’s really mind-blowing when you start to think about the need."

An example of contents of a school supply kit on the district’s website includes a pink eraser, a set of 12 pencils, a personal pencil sharpener, a set of 24 crayons, a ruler, six glue sticks, markers and headphones.

The fund drive will also help cash-strapped parent-teacher associations who may be purchasing some kits, Schelp said.

People may donate on the CoMo Together website. The money goes through the not-for-profit Missouri Disability Empowerment Foundation.

People may buy the kits for their own children or donate money for other children on the district’s website at cpsk12.org/Page/18175.

The Columbia Public Schools Foundation also is working on a project to provide donations for school supply kits, Baumstark said

