



Recent felony arrests made by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were reported in the office’s bi-weekly incident report list. The following arrests from July 10-20 involved alleged felony offenders:

La’Deja Gaines, of Huntsville, was served warrant July 10 for a felony charge of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was at $10,000. Gaines posted the required bond and was released.

On July 13th, Jason Gillispie, of Higbee, was served a warrant July 13 for a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Bond was set at $3,500. Gillispie posted the required bond and was released.

Christopher Witte, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 13 for a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child – no sexual contact. Bond was set at $10,000. Witte posted the required bond and was released.

Tara Henry, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 13 for a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Henry posted the required bond and was released.

On July 15th, Stephen Burks, of Salisbury, was served a Randolph County warrant July 15 for a felony charge of deliver of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $15,000. Burks was released on his own recognizance by the court.

On July 15th, Brandy Morgan, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 15 for a probation violation on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of stealing and trespassing. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Morgan remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

On July 15th, Dustin Chirillo, of Moberly, was served two warrants July 15. The first was served for a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. The second was issued for a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. The combined bond for both warrants was set at $20,000 cash only. Chirillo remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Jason Cleeton, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 16 for failure to obey a judge’s order on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated – aggravated offender. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Cleeton remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Bailey Coleman, of Branson, was served two Randolph County warrants July 17. The first was issued for a probation violation on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. The second warrant was issued for a probation violation on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Coleman remains incarcerated.

Colby Pearl, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 17 for failure to appear on a felony charge of resisting arrest. Bond was set at $5,000. Pearl remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Tysen Harris, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 17 for a felony charge of first-degree domestic assault. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only. Harris remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Jacob Riley, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 20 on a felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. The court authorized Riley to be released on his own recognizance.

Deana Twyman, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 20 for felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid to a person younger than 17 and keeping and maintaining a public nuisance. Bond was set at $25,000. Twyman posted the required bond and released.

Marlon McCollum, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 20 on a felony charges of third-degree domestic assault and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $10,000. McCollum remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Elizabeth McKinney, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 20 on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Bond was set at $10,000. McKinney posted the required bond and released.

Steven Skinner, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 22 for failure to appear on a felony charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12-monthly payments due under order of support. Bond was set at $250 cash only. Skinner posted the required bond and released.