The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 32nd annual four-person scramble golf tournament at Oak Meadow Country Club is set for Sept. 14.

Cost is $400 per team or $100 per individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $150. Mulligans will cost an additional $5 per player. here will also be a Poker Run to add to the fun. Registration is at 9 a.m. followed by breakfast and a putting contest. Tee time starts at 10 a.m.

For more information or to register, contact Taisia Gordon at the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center at 573-364-3577 or rollacc@rollachamber.org.