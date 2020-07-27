Rita Kathalene (Kay) Hively passed July 27, 2020, at home with her family. She was born December 15, 1943 in Milburn, OK to Bill and Dovie James. She was the baby of ten children, and grew up on a cotton farm and later as a grocer’s daughter in Rush Springs, OK. Kay married Russell Hively in Oklahoma City, OK, December 14, 1963. She had one son, Russell, born in Frankfurt, Germany in 1964. Kay was a writer and very active in Neosho after moving here in 1973, from Minnesota. She is survived by her husband, her son, and her daughter-in-law, Sabra.

