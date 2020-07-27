



The Missouri Supreme Court issued a new Operating Order on Friday regarding court procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the new orders, the court has expressly mandated that face coverings are to be worn by everyone in court and in the court common areas. Additionally, the employees are to wear face coverings when they have contact with the public and with each other.

The new order will not change much in Circuit 14, since masks have been mandated since the court’s reopening, said Presiding Circuit Judge Scott Hayes. Hayes said he is glad to see uniform rules across the state.

"This will assist the lawyers and litigants to be less unsure of the requirements as they practice among the different circuits," Hayes said.