A Columbia police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter in the vehicular death of a 4-year-old child has pleaded not guilty, following her case being transferred to the felony court.

Officer Andria Heese faces a single count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a class C felony, in the Jan. 5, 2019 death of Gabriella Curry at Battle High School in Columbia.

Following a preliminary hearing where several witnesses presented testimony, Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw on July 17 found there was sufficient evidence for the case to move forward and it was bound over to the felony division.

Heese on Monday waived arraignment and entered the not guilty plea before Circuit Judge Jeff Harris. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Missouri State Highway Patrol affidavits filed in the case show Curry was at the high school with her mom, a bus driver, which is allowed, during the afternoon school dismissal. The child was playing on the sidewalk when Heese struck her with a Columbia police cruiser, killing her.

Defense attorneys have argued the girl’s death was an accident. The state is arguing Heese did not exercise caution in an area near a school and acted recklessly in driving too fast where pedestrians were known to be present.