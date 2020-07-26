



A Cooper County Public Health Center employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The center is in the process of contacting clients exposed to the employee. Client exposure does not meet close contact requirements, according to a center news release. The staff member was wearing a mask and gloves and was with clients for less than 15 minutes.

Four clients were identified and are being notified by phone.

The health center’s front lobby will be locked this week and services will be limited. All staff are being tested and results were to be issued Monday.

Center service availability will depend on staff test results. The health center currently has four staff not in quarantine to provide services: two women's, infant, children nutrition staff, one environmental staff and one nurse administrator.

The health center will conduct the following practices this week:

WIC clients will receive their services via the front lobby window as we have in the past.Clinic appointments will need to call to alert staff of their arrival and will be let in one at time. No waiting in the lobby.Death certificates will still be provided to the undertakers and coroner on an as needed basis.Birth certificates can be obtained at all local county health departments surrounding Cooper County like Boone, Moniteau, Howard, Saline, Morgan, Cole, etc.Contact tracing to COVID cases will still occur via phone as staff on home quarantine will have office phones transferred to their office cell phones.Routine health inspections and water testing will not occur during this upcoming week. Only emergencies will be addressed.Water samples will continue to be accepted for pick up here at our office. The agencies wanting to drop off specimens will need to call in when they arrive and staff will meet at the front door to pick up.For COVID testing we recommend individuals use local providers at the MU drive through or Boone Hospital this week.