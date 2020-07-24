Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Centers location – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Hummingbirds: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, Kauffman Legacy Park, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. The ruby-throated hummingbird is one of Missouri’s most intriguing birds. This program is for all ages and families are welcome, but must register for each family member. Space is limited. Please meet the naturalist at the front door to the Discovery Center. Register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events or calling the center.

Shotgun – 5 Stand: 12 to 4 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road, 816-249-3194. This combination of trap, skeet, and sporting clays affords the challenge of all three but with less walking. Bring your friends and your favorite shotgun and experience the fun of this game. No registration required. Weather permitting.

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk-through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

Jackson County Parks: Although local beaches are closed for the year, there are still trails designed for biking, hiking, and walking. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit the websites at https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/168/Trails or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.