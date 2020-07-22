



Moberly Area Community College recently announced students from the area named to the college’s President’s and Deans lists for the spring 2020 semester.

Students needed a 4.0 grade-point average in twelve or more semester hours to qualify for the President’s List, while students with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 qualified for the Deans List. Developmental courses and pass/fail courses are not included in the calculation of the grade point average.

Students from Cooper County named to the President’s List are:

Emily Byrne, Jessica Leathers, both of Boonville; and Jake Nelson, Bunceton.

Those named to the Deans List are:

Damon Wray, Boonville.