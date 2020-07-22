



Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home of Harrisburg will hold an informational meeting about foster parenthood 6-7:30 p.m., Aug. 6, at Faith Family Church at 710 Missouri Highway 240, in Fayette.

The need for foster parents has continued to rise, according to a news release. Coyote Hill offers training and licensing to potential foster and adoptive parents across Mid-Missouri.

The next STARS class, which is a required course for prospective foster parents will be held this fall.

The informational meeting is free to attend. Those who cannot attend or prefer to stay home, but still are interested in becoming a foster parent can call Amy Kingery at 573-819-1906.