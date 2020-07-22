



Central Methodist University in Fayette has canceled all homecoming activities originally planned Sept. 25-27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all formal homecoming activities are canceled, the 2 p.m. home football game Sept. 26 against William Penn will be played as scheduled following NAIA game-day guidelines, according to a news release.

The cancellation of activities was decided July 17 during a board of trustee’s meeting, following a recommendation from university administrators.

"Homecoming is one of our most treasured annual events and I am incredibly disappointed in having to make this decision," university President Roger Drake said in the release. "This is really the best decision to mitigate risk and exposure for the CMU family and for Fayette."