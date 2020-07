The Boonville Rotary Club will hold a canned food drive 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 at Unlimited Opportunities at 1620 Ashley Road.

The drive benefits the Neighbors Helping Neighbors and the New Franklin Cares food pantries.

Residents can drive by and drop off donations. Along with the Rotary, the drive is hosted by Central Missouri Community Action and the Cooper County Extension Office.

For more information, contact Rob Gordon at 573-864-1555.