As of Monday morning, there have been 2,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Eastern Jackson County, a nearly 20 percent case increase from last week’s total, according to the Jackson County Health Department.

The case total includes 47 deaths, It also includes 175 hospitalizations – up 19 from last week, including 71 requiring intensive care, or less than 8 percent of cases. There have also been 670 presumed recoveries, up 103 from last week

From more than 36,700 people tested, 6.04 percent have come back positive, but the rolling 14-day percentage has risen in recent weeks to nearly 11.15 percent as of Monday, up 3.4 percentage points in a week.

The Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, is monitoring a dozen outbreaks at nursing homes and other care facilities, which have accounted for 319 cases and 22 deaths – none in the past week. In the two largest outbreaks, at Manor Care Center in Independence (75 cases), Lee’s Summit Pointe and Rehabilitation (59 cases), one additional case at Manor has been reported in the last week.

At The Groves in Independence, officials reported last week that of 57 positive cases among residents and staff, 36 have recovered. From residents that had been in the COVID patient unit, 70 percent have been discharged to regular care.

The Health Department considers an outbreak concluded after two incubation periods (28 days) since the first date of the last confirmed case.

The highest ZIP Code case totals in The Examiner coverage area, according to the Health Department:

• 64055 (southern Independence); 258 cases, or 759 per 100,000 residents

• 64050 (northern Independence and Sugar Creek); 172 cases, or 771 per 100,000 residents

• 64052 (southwest Independence); 155 cases, or 771 per 100,000 residents

• 64081 (southern and western Lee’s Summit); 164 cases, or 676 per 100,000 residents

• 64014 (eastern Blue Springs); 115 cases, or 462 per 100,000 residents

• 64015 (western Blue Springs); 139 cases, or 442 per 100,000 residents

The Manor and Groves outbreaks account for part of the high totals in 64055 and 64050, and Pointe and Rehab accounts for part of the 64081 total.

The Kansas City Health Department reported, as of Friday, 2,873 cases, including 44 deaths and 161 hospitalizations.

Metrowide, as of Sunday afternoon, there were 15,034 cases and 319 deaths, according to a Mid-America Regional Council database.

The Examiner's coronavirus coverage is being provided free online to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Examiner at www.examiner.net and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.