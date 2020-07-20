On Monday, Aldi stores across the nation joined other retailers including Wal-Mart, Starbucks, Lowe's, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Dollar Tree and many others in making masks mandatory for both employees and customers.

The company announced the news with this statement:

"The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority. With that focus in mind, effective July 27, face coverings will be required to enter ALDI stores. We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus. Our new face covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19. All ALDI employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months.

We encourage any customer that is unable or unwilling to wear a face covering, to visit shop.aldi.us for grocery delivery - and even Curbside Grocery Pickup in many locations."

Aldi has store in Neosho which offers home grocery delivery through Instacart.