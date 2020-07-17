Boonville Public Works issued a precautionary 48-hour boil order Friday for those on Ashley Road between Kemper Drive and Sombart Road.

Waterline repairs required the public works department to shut off water in that area.

Residents should boil water used for drinking, food preparation or for brushing teeth for at least two minutes after water is turned back on. Water should be allowed to cool sufficiently before drinking.

Ice cubes from automatic ice makers should be discarded. Any new ice cubes should be made from boiled water. Dishes can be disinfected by immersion for at least one minute in tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Bathing water generally does not need to be boiled.

For more information call the Boonville Public Works Department at 660-882-5257.