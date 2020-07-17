



The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a portion of Route Y in Howard County on Wednesday for a culvert replacement.

Work will take place 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Route Y between Howard County roads 128 and 142.

Work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes around the work area.

For more information, contact MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636 or visit the Central District website. Updates also are available oin the district’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.