The total case number of COVID-19 in Cooper County on Tuesday increased to 31. The previously reported total was 25 on July 8.

Of the total cases, 10 are active. A majority of total cases are from community transmission, which means those who test positive do not necessarily know how they were exposed to the virus.

The Cooper County Public Health Center offers limited per the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines and are by appointment only. Residents must call the health center at 660-882-2626 for a testing eligibility interview. Tests are done via a drive-thru at the center.