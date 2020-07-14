Due to the pandemic, Animals Best Friends cannot hold their annual fundraisers. So, they are cleaning out their storage unit. They will have periodic sales at their facility throughout the summer. One of these sales will be this coming Saturday.

ABF is not accepting donations of items. They are selling things like dog collars, dog costumes, toys, and other miscellaneous items. The funds received from these sales will go to support their Outreach Program that helps people with medical, food, beds, spay/neuter, and other pet related needs.

The sale Saturday will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the ABF facility, 2302 S. Crysler Ave., Independence. ABF volunteers will be there to assist shoppers.

Animals Best Friends is also holding an online auction through Facebook. Items are on the ABF Facebook page. Bids can be made through comments on each item. We ask that bids be in whole dollars only. Bidding will close on July 25.

Animals Best Friends is helping Independence residents through their Community Outreach Program. They also have a large number of cats that are looking for good homes. These cats can be viewed on our website www.animalsbestfriends.org. We appreciate the support we receive from the community and are doing our best to help everyone we can.