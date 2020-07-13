



A Mexico man who drove a riding lawnmower into the street was struck a vehicle traveling the same direction Saturday evening.

The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded at about 7:34 p.m. to the 500 block of West Teal Lake Road.

Officers learned Lee Stulce Jr., 58 was operating a Cub Cadet lawnmower partially in the roadway traveling east, according to a news release. He pulled completely into the roadway and was struck by 2000 Ford SUV, also eastbound, driven by Cassandra West, 23, of Mexico.

Stulce was transpoted to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by the Audrain Ambulance District for treatment of his injuries.

STORM FELLS TREE

High winds associated with a thunderstorm caused a tree to fall at about 10:29 p.m. Saturday across the northbound lane of South Clark Street.

Officers directed traffic until the Missouri Department of Transportation could respond to remove the tree and reopen the roadway. South Clark was reduced to one lane for about two hours. There were no reported injuries.

The storm had started approximately 30 minutes prior and brought heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts, according to the release. The south part of Mexico lost power.