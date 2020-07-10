Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft cited the U.S. Postal Service’s extended delays in delivering mail from overseas, today, in using his authority pursuant to Section 115.291, RSMo., to declare any area overseas as “inaccessible.”

As a result, all military and overseas voters may return their ballot by fax, email or by using the Military and Overseas Voter Access Portal.

“It is my responsibility as the Secretary of State to do everything I can to ensure every vote counts,” Ashcroft said. “When they cast a ballot, the brave men and women of our military and those Americans living abroad should know their vote will count, and this declaration ensures they have additional options to cast their ballot.”

Active members of the military or U.S. citizens living overseas are provided absentee voting allowances as part of the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

Missouri residents who have questions may contact their local election authority or call the Secretary of State’s Election Division at (800) 669-8683.