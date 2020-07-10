Wednesday, July 1

• Walnut and Main Street – suspicious person

• 200 block of Blue Branch Circle – alarm

• Woodbury and Aspen – trespassing

• 700 block of SE Salem – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 700 block of Crestview Terrace – animal at large

• Hedgewood and Poplar – fireworks

• 1500 block of Erin – fireworks

• East city limits – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 900 block of Hereford Drive – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 100 block of Route BB – alarm

Thursday, July 2

• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 200 block of Rock Creek Drive – check the well being

• Route BB and Ryan Road – suspicious person

• Meadow and Golfview – abandoned vehicle

• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – 911 hangup

• Main Street and I-70 – motor vehicle accident

• 1600 block of NW Cottonwood Circle – missing juvenile

• Rosewood Hills – juveniles on golf carts

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Baytree Circle – civil standby

Friday, July 3

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant service

• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – property damage

• 700 block of Main Street – tow release

• 600 block of Eagle – agency assist (EMS)

• Orion and Helen – suspicious activity

• 400 block of Europa – ATVs on roadway

• 600 block of Charlotte – civil standby

• 700 block of Baytree Circle – harassment

• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm

• I-70 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 800 block of Montana Ridge – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – citizen contact

• 1000 block of Magnolia Lane – disturbance

Saturday, July 4

• Barr and R.D. Mize Road – disturbance

• U.S. 24 and Cliff – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 1300 block of Sycamore – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of NW Jefferson – alarm

• 12000 block of Al Gossett – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• Duncan and Dillingham – suspicious juveniles

• 1100 block of SW Indian Creek – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• Erin Court and Greystone – fireworks complaint

• 1100 block of Persimmon – animal nuisance

• 1400 block Burr Oak Lane – juveniles on golf carts

• Persimmon and Rosewood – fireworks complaint

• 400 block of Cross Creek – citizen contact

• McQuerry and Deer Creek – water main break

• 200 block of EE Kirby – fireworks complaint

Sunday, July 5

• Main Street and McQuerry – careless and imprudent driver

• 100 block of East Old US 40 – suspicious person

• 1300 block of Persimmon – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 800 block of Willow – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm

• 1000 block of Stoney Point – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)

• Country Hill and Gateway – fireworks

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance

• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar – disturbance

• Persimmon and Dillingham – fireworks

• Duncan and Hedgewood – fireworks

• West City Limits – prisoner transport

• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal neglect

• Joseph Cir and Graystone – fireworks

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

Monday, July 6

• 1100 block of NE McQuerry – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – civil standby

• 400 block of Wolf Creek – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – trespassing

• 1100 block of Scenic – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – stealing

• 2100 block of Dillingham – missing juvenile

• 500 block of NW Woodbury – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Nelson and LeAnn – parking illegally

• 1100 block of Willow Drive – disturbance

• 600 block of Creek Ridge – area check

Tuesday, July 7

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 1400 block of Broadway – standby to prevent

• 1300 block of Brentwood – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – harassment

• 200 block of Cypress – burglary

• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle accident

• 600 block of Broadway – property damage

• 400 block of Hamilton – harassment

• 70 block of Main Street – citizen contact