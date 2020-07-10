Wednesday, July 1
• Walnut and Main Street – suspicious person
• 200 block of Blue Branch Circle – alarm
• Woodbury and Aspen – trespassing
• 700 block of SE Salem – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 700 block of Crestview Terrace – animal at large
• Hedgewood and Poplar – fireworks
• 1500 block of Erin – fireworks
• East city limits – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 900 block of Hereford Drive – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 100 block of Route BB – alarm
Thursday, July 2
• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 200 block of Rock Creek Drive – check the well being
• Route BB and Ryan Road – suspicious person
• Meadow and Golfview – abandoned vehicle
• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – 911 hangup
• Main Street and I-70 – motor vehicle accident
• 1600 block of NW Cottonwood Circle – missing juvenile
• Rosewood Hills – juveniles on golf carts
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Baytree Circle – civil standby
Friday, July 3
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant service
• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – property damage
• 700 block of Main Street – tow release
• 600 block of Eagle – agency assist (EMS)
• Orion and Helen – suspicious activity
• 400 block of Europa – ATVs on roadway
• 600 block of Charlotte – civil standby
• 700 block of Baytree Circle – harassment
• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm
• I-70 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 800 block of Montana Ridge – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Magnolia Lane – disturbance
Saturday, July 4
• Barr and R.D. Mize Road – disturbance
• U.S. 24 and Cliff – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 1300 block of Sycamore – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of NW Jefferson – alarm
• 12000 block of Al Gossett – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• Duncan and Dillingham – suspicious juveniles
• 1100 block of SW Indian Creek – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• Erin Court and Greystone – fireworks complaint
• 1100 block of Persimmon – animal nuisance
• 1400 block Burr Oak Lane – juveniles on golf carts
• Persimmon and Rosewood – fireworks complaint
• 400 block of Cross Creek – citizen contact
• McQuerry and Deer Creek – water main break
• 200 block of EE Kirby – fireworks complaint
Sunday, July 5
• Main Street and McQuerry – careless and imprudent driver
• 100 block of East Old US 40 – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Persimmon – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 800 block of Willow – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm
• 1000 block of Stoney Point – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)
• Country Hill and Gateway – fireworks
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance
• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar – disturbance
• Persimmon and Dillingham – fireworks
• Duncan and Hedgewood – fireworks
• West City Limits – prisoner transport
• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal neglect
• Joseph Cir and Graystone – fireworks
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
Monday, July 6
• 1100 block of NE McQuerry – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – civil standby
• 400 block of Wolf Creek – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – trespassing
• 1100 block of Scenic – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – stealing
• 2100 block of Dillingham – missing juvenile
• 500 block of NW Woodbury – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Nelson and LeAnn – parking illegally
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – disturbance
• 600 block of Creek Ridge – area check
Tuesday, July 7
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 1400 block of Broadway – standby to prevent
• 1300 block of Brentwood – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 200 block of Cypress – burglary
• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Broadway – property damage
• 400 block of Hamilton – harassment
• 70 block of Main Street – citizen contact