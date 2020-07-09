



Students from Cooper County attending the University of Missouri were honored recently by being named to the school’s Deans List. Students are listed by hometown, name, grade level and college.

Blackwater

Tyler S Schuster, freshman, engineering; Kaitlen Grace Weekley senior, human environmental science.

Boonville

Austin Jacob Andrews, senior; Skyler Mason Blumhorst, junior, arts and science; Nicholas Ryan Boggs, senior, engineering; Bailey Shay Brimer, sophomore, arts and science; Kellen Jon Brownfield, sophomore, engineering; Carson Lawrence Campbell, freshman, arts and science; Kyle W. Chrisman, junior, arts and science; Brooke C. Coleman, sophomore, health professions; Brynn M. Edwards, junior, health professions; Bryce D. Fuemmeler, senior; Hannah J. Fuemmeler, senior, health professions; Brady Dale Gholson, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Claire June Grissum, junior, arts and science; Angelina E. Hein, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Stephanie Kathleen Kempf, senior, human environmental science; Rachel Erin Lenz, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Sydney Madison McGuire, freshman, arts and science; Nicholas Sherman Nixon, senior, health professions; Jacob Dale Rahmer, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Paige Berniece Renfrow, senior, health professions; Breanna Leigh Robinson, freshman, arts and science; Michael L. Runnebaum, sophomore, arts and science; Adam David Schneringer, freshman, agriculture-food and natural resources; Thomas Giavanni Simmons, junior, arts and science; Allyson Rose Small, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Julia E. Strawn, senior; Maeghan Noelle Thurman, senior, health professions; Zachary Allen Weber, senior, health professions; Madeline Weber, junior, health professions; Samuel Dean Wiser, sophomore, health professions; Ryan Joseph Witting, junior, health professions.

Otterville

Carly A. Bailey, junior, health professions; Cleo M. Norman, senior, journalism; Ryan G. Siegel, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources.

Pilot Grove

Aleea J. Magras, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Emily Brooke Schupp, sophomore, nursing; Reagan McKenzie Walker, junior, health professions.

Prairie Home

Sage Virgil Eichenburch, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources

Woolridge

Brandon A. Immel, sophomore, engineering; Bradley Eugene McNear, senior, business