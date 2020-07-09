Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Body Blast: 6:15 to 7 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Full body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Bring a mat. Sessions for this class are one month long; the cost for the entire session is $24 or $3 for each drop-in visit.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Yoga Sculpt: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class provides basic Pilates and yoga movements with light weights. Bring a mat and water. Class sessions run for one month; the cost will be $28 for the session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A small group class, in which women learn proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. Sessions for this class are six weeks long; the cost for the full session is $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Summer Cornhole League: 6 to 9 p.m., five Fridays, beginning July 10, The Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Ave., Blue Springs, (816) 228-0137. To register, call 816-228-0137, stop by the Fieldhouse, or visit https://www.bluespringsgov.com/Search?searchPhrase=Adult%20Cornhole%20League.

Registration is $35 per team ( 2 adults). The first place team will receive a custom corn hole board.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.