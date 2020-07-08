Touting one of the highest rates of inaccessibility in the state, Bollinger County will serve as a pilot for a University of Missouri initiative to assist in bringing broadband access to rural areas.

Engineers, university representatives, legal and other experts met Wednesday in a panel discussion, titled "Bringing Broadband to a Missouri Community." Conversation focused on how to improve those services in the Southeast Missouri county, where only 20 percent of households have broadband access.

Improvements in service could lead to greater economic prosperity, improved agriculture, education and public safety for the people of Bollinger County and statewide, UM System Chief Engagement Officer Marshall Stewart said.

The issue is one of the most pressing the state is facing at this time and the university is ready to help, with research programs, partnerships, assistance through university extension offices and other efforts, Stewart said.

"When we think about broadband access in Missouri, realize we are 41 in the nation," Stewart said. "That is not a number we are proud of. It’s certainly a number we think we can improve by working together with the university and other partners and see better days for communities in the state."

Bollinger County is made up mostly of family farms and wooded areas covering the rocky hills of the eastern Ozark Mountain region in Missouri. It has a population of about 12,000 people and covers an area of about 620 square miles. The largest town is Marble Hill, the county seat of about 1,477 residents.

Challenges abound. Like others in rural Missouri, due to its challenging geography and sparse population, the county has struggled with finding ways to grow jobs and industry. Those on the panel say broadband can help the people there move forward.

However, challenges abound. Kent Shannon, MU Extension agriculture field specialist and UM System broadband leadership team member, said it’s likely multiple technologies will need to be implemented.

Paula Bridges is the chair of the Bollinger County broadband initiative. Two provider companies have already assessed the county for infrastructure work and have seen the challenges, she said. However, overcoming those will take money, which is in short supply.

"We have expressed to both that we are a poor county," Bridges said. "Money is a big concern. We have done outreach through the chamber website and three questions have come up multiple times."

Those questions include whether broadband will increase taxes, electric rates through the local electric co-op Black River Electric, and people who don’t want the service obligated to pay those additional fees. Panel members estimated costs per household there could range from $5,000 to $20,000 depending on location.

"Everybody is concerned about how they are going to pay for it," Bridges said.

Some of the costs can be offset by federal and state grant money, panel members said.

The county was awarded in February about $4.3 million over 10 years through Federal Communications Commission funding, part of $175 million awarded statewide.

Gov. Mike Parson in April announced the disbursement of about $3 million for broadband development to telecommunications and service providers around the state, although none are near Bollinger County.

Marc McCarty, UMKC professor of law and UM System broadband leadership committee chair, said those grants and probably low-interest loans will all be needed to bring the services to Bollinger.

"It’s going to take government grants, support, low interest loans, maybe help from MU," McCarty said. "The question is how can we tune that process up, how can we make it go smoother?"

If the university consortium can find a way to make it work in rural Bollinger County, the findings can be used to help other areas of the state. In addition to the project announcement, the panel also unveiled a new website named the Missouri Broadband Resource Rail, which aims to assist in the expansion of broadband across a variety of needs.

