U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler has revealed the size of forgivable federal loans received by her family's businesses just days before the Small Business Administration is set to release that data, the Kansas City Star reported.

In a statement to the Star, Hartzler said Hartzler Farms received $26,900 from the Paycheck Protection Program and Heartland Tractor obtained a loan of $451,200. The loans helped the farm retain three employees and supported 54 jobs at Heartland Tractor.

Hartzler's office did not respond Friday morning to a request for comment.

The Tribune first reported in April that Hartzler's family businesses received loans under the program created to provide relief during the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her office has repeatedly declined to reveal the amounts of the loans in response to Tribune inquiries and could not be reached Friday for comment on the Star's report.

The Paycheck Protection Program was created in the relief bill approved March 27 and has given $349 billion for loans to businesses that kept employees on the payroll. The money may also be spent on expenses such as rent, mortgages and utilities, and, if spent within eight weeks of receipt, does not have to be repaid.

Congress has since added additional funding and, before going on recess for the Independence Day holiday, voted to extend the deadline for applications under the program until Aug. 8. It had been set to expire Tuesday.

Hartzler's disclosure of her family businesses' loans comes just days before the U.S. Treasury will release data on all loans of $150,000 and above. The treasury will release the names and other details about loan recipients and report the amount of each loan in ranges.

In the listing, the loan for Heartland Tractor would be reported in the $350,000 to $1 million range but the loan to Hartzler Farms would not be disclosed. For loans below $150,000, the Treasury will report aggregate totals by zip code, industry and other data.

"This program has helped employees keep food on the table, pay their rent, and meet their car payments," Hartzler said in the statement to the Star. "The program protects paychecks across the state, including employees at the small business owned by my husband and me."

According to Congressional disclosure reports, Hartzler, jointly with her husband, owns a farm and farmland leased to others in Cass County. She and her husband own Heartland Tractor, a dealership with locations in Harrisonville, Lamar, Nevada and Iola, Kansas.

The combined value of the holdings is in the range of $4.45 million to $15.3 million and the businesses produced income between $217,000 and $1.3 million in 2018, the last year for which figures are available. Members of Congress give ranges for the value of and income produced by their assets.

In a statement to the Tribune on Monday, Danny Jativa, spokesman for Hartzler, said she did not know when she applied for the loan that the Trump administration had waived ethics reviews of PPP loans involving members of Congress and administration officials.

The rule, issued April 13 waived requirements for those loans to be approved by a SBA body called the Standards of Conduct Committee, which reviews small business funds for companies in which members of Congress and federal employees or family members in their household have an ownership interest of 10 percent or more.

Lindsey Simmons, the Hallsville Democrat challenging Hartzler in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, has repeatedly called on Hartzler to reveal the size of the loans her family businesses received.

"Vicky Hartzler had no intent on disclosing the amount of taxpayer funds she received until the SBA announced they would disclose the recipients," Simmons said in a statement sent by email. "She got caught and decided to come clean."

She noted that Hartzler has said her farm business did not apply for another federal program that requires it to show a loss of at least 5 percent to qualify.

"If her farm did not experience that loss, one wonders why she needed taxpayer money to keep employees paid," Simmons said. "Further, it remains unclear whether Representative Hartzler’s family members, including her husband, were counted among the employees receiving the aid."

She told the Star that she thought it was interesting that the amount the Heartland Tractor Company received was nearly four times larger than the average PPP loan. Hartzler has a history of taking advantage of government programs, the Star reported.

"I definitely believe that our campaign pushing for accountability and people in the district pushing for accountability got the ball rolling for her to disclose how much taxpayer money she’s taken," she said.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Simmons criticized Hartzler for having family businesses that obtained the loans while voting against other legislation providing economic relief during the pandemic.

"Vicky Hartzler jumped to the front of the line — ahead of rural businesses, ahead of family farmers, ahead of woman-owned businesses, ahead of minority communities — because she is wealthy and well-connected," Simmons said. "There’s a great hypocrisy in a woman who took taxpayer money for herself while denying it to others — voting against hazard pay, protecting large meat processing facilities at the expense of local producers, denying the expansion of healthcare coverage — because she believes folks should have saved for a rainy day, even though her own business did not."

