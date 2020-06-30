Tuesday

Jun 30, 2020 at 10:09 AM


Wednesday, June 17


• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – property damage


• 400 block of NE Wolf Creek Drive – parking complaint


• Trisha and Crestview – parking complaint


• 700 block of Main Street – found property


• 1400 block of Maple – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 600 block of Creekridge – ATVs on roadway


Thursday, June 18


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist


• Tisha and Crestview – parking complaint


• 1400 block of Olympia – alarm


• 1200 block of Phelps Court – civil stand-by


• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – citizen contact


• 2100 block of NW Sweetgum – check the well being


• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance


• 1400 block of Willow – disturbance


• 1400 block of Willow – trespassing


• 600 block of Albatross – check the well being


• 1400 block of Olympia – alarm


Friday, June 19


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 600 Route BB – property damage


• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• Valley Woods and Long – found property


• 900 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact


• 700 block of Squire Court – alarm


• 1200 block of Phelps Court – civil stand-by


• 400 block of Rust Court – alarm


• 200 block of Barr Road – motor vehicle theft


• 900 block of Long – suspicious vehicle


• 800 block of Cedar Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 2100 block of Dillingham – area check


• 2200 block of Eagle Ridge – area check


• 200 block of Broadway – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• 100 block of Sunny Lane – citizen contact


• 1000 block of Shorthorn – citizen contact


• 800 block of Country Hill – fireworks


Saturday, June 20


• 300 block of Front St – citizen contact


• 900 block of Redbud – motor vehicle theft


• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – citizen contact


• Main Street and Jefferson – area check


• 1900 block of Hackberry Court – motor vehicle theft


• 800 block of Poplar Court – motor vehicle theft


• 2100 block of Hedgewood – motor vehicle theft


• 200 block of Gregg – disturbance


• 100 block of Cooper – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)


• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact


• 700 block of Misty Glen – noise complaint


• I-70 and Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• Michae and Willow Drive – suspicious vehicle


• Persimmon and Rosewood – fireworks


• 800 block of San-Kar – citizen contact


• Phelps Court and Woodbury – area check


• Pecan and Cedar – motor vehicle theft


• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – suspicious activity


• 900 block of Long Drive – stolen vehicle


Sunday, June 21


• Route BB and Rock Creek – animal at large


• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm


• 100 block of Old U.S. 40 – open door


• R.D. Mize Road and Barr Road – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)


• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm


• 800 block of Thieme – check the well being


• Route BB and Duncan Road – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• 1200 block of Sawgrass – suspicious persons


• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm


• 700 block of Main St – suspicious person


• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – stealing


• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious person


• 200 block of Gregg – "careless and imprudent" driver


• 1200 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person


• 1200 block of Golfview Drive – suspicious person


• 110 Cross Creek Lane – fireworks


• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious person


• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious person


• 100 block of Sunny Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 100 block of OOIDA – suspicious person


Monday, June 22


• R.D. Mize Road and Route BB – "careless and imprudent" driver


• 200 block of Whitney – 911 hang-up


• 1000 block of Hickory Court – suspicious vehicle


• 1500 block of NW Nolan – burglary


• 1500 block of Nicholas – citizen contact


• 2000 block of NW Hedgewood – citizen contact


• Stone Brook and Cross Creek – suspicious juveniles


• 400 block of Rock Creek – citizen contact


• 400 block of Main Street – suspicious persons


• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – repossessed vehicle


• 1500 block of Nolan – found property


• 1000 block of Dogwood – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)


• Jensen and Hoot Owl – animal at large


Tuesday, June 23


• 1300 block of Cottonwood – alarm


• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact


• 200 block of Main St – stealing


• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being


• West city limits – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)


• 500 block of Shorthorn – citizen contact


• 900 block of Stonebrook – stealing


• 300 block of Rock Creek – citizen assist


• East city limits – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• 1500 block of Nolan – property damage


• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation


• Hilltop and Eagle Ridge – parking complaint


• 1100 block of Prairie Lane – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• 1200 block of Sawgrass – nuisance animal


• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – suspicious activity


• Green and Long – suspicious vehicle