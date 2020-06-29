



Dana Shaw of Moberly completed her doctorate degree April 30 at the University of Utah.

Her focus was in human genetics and she was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university's first-ever virtual commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since graduating, Shaw has been in postdoctoral research position at Washington University in St. Louis, according to the University of Utah’s website. She is studying natural spinal cord regeneration in adult zebrafish, which potentially could lead to improved outcomes of spinal cord injuries in mammals.