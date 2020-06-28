



Report as of June 28

Cooper County Sheriff

Jason Dwayne Epps, 35, Queen City, Cooper County warrant for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Paul Arthur Burns, 25, Columbia, Cooper County warrant for a probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Bond set at $5,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody.

Mariah Elizabeth Marlin, 28, Otterville, Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Bond set at $148 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Franklin Eugene Evans, 52, Wooldridge, Cooper County warrant for two counts of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Bond set at $75,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody.

Autumn Elaine Williams, 22, Columbia, MO, Cooper County warrant for two counts of possession of csontrolled Substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $75,000 cash/surety. She could not post bond and remains in custody.

Larry Paul Schutjer, 52, Boonville, Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charges of three counts of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support. No bond. He remains in custody.

Kenton D Johnson, 60, Sedalia, MO, Pettis County warrant for failure to appear on possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and is awaiting extradition.

Kristofer A Hammerstone, 41, Boonville, Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Bond set at $200 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Katherine Lynn Jenkins, 29, Columbia, Cooper County warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. No bond.

Aaron Lamont Robinson, 35, Boonville, Cooper County warrant for a probation violation on original charges of two counts of distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce or attmept to or possess w/intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce a controlled substance. Bond set at $200 cash only. He could not post bond and remains in custody.

Courtney E Clardy, 22, Blackwater, Cooper County warrant for forgery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000 cash only. She could not post bond and remains in custody.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Demitri Lamar Bond, 38, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to provide proof of insurance and operate a vehicle without a valid drivers license. Bond set at $427 cash or surety.

Tiffany Dawn Ivy, 29, New Franklin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Prints taken and released.

Jeffrey Alan Summers, 42, Boonville, indecent exposure. Prints taken and released.

Damion Dakota Amidon, 22, Boonville, no insurance. Bond set at $150 cash only.

Jordan Lane Bevillie, 20, Columbia, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Accidents

June 19

Two-vehicle crash in 800 block of Seventh Street. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle crash in 1700 block of West Ashley Road. Minor injuries reported. No arrests.

June 21

Two-vehicle crash in 1400 block of West Ashley Road. Minor injuries reported. No arrests.

June 22

Two-vehicle crash at 18000 block of Misouri Highway 87. No reported injury.

June 23

Single-vehicle crash on West Ashley Road at Interstate 70. No reported injury.

June 24

Two-vehicle crash in 1000 block of Windsor Street. No reported injuries or arrests.