





The COVID-19 Pandemic continues to impact summer plans.

The Prairie Home Alumni Association planning committee met Sunday and decided to postpone the Triennial Prairie Home Alumni Association Reunion from Sept. 5 to Sept. 4, 2021. The group considered many factors in making this difficult decision, including its consultation with the Cooper County Health Department, the average of age of attendees, uncertainty surrounding how school will be held and if the group could even meet at the school.

The Rev. Bruce Jeffries retires

Prairie Home United Methodist Church bid farewell Sunday to the Rev. Bruce Jeffries, who has retired. He served Prairie Home UMC and Jamestown Grace UMC for the last 2 1/2 years. The two congregations will welcome Pastor Don Almond and his wife, Karen, on Sunday. Worship at Jamestown starts 9:45 a.m. and worship at Prairie Home starts at 11 a.m.

Citywide garage sale planned

Prairie Home will host its citywide garage July 24-25. If you live in Prairie Home and plan to have a garage sale, please contact Meagan Alpers at Split Ends by calling 660-841-5683. She will make a map of all of the garage sales in order for bargain hunters to find all of the sales.

Livestock-palooza

Prairie Home Livestock Shows will be held July 8-10 at the livestock stall on Teel Street. It is independent from and not sponsored by the Prairie Home Fair. The sheep and goat show is 10 a.m. July 8, the swine show is 10 a.m. July 9 and the "Livestock-palooza" will wrap up 10 a.m. July 10 with the Cattle Show. Find the show on Facebook at "Prairie Home Livestock-palooza." For more information, contact Heather Graff Sullard at 660-621-9636 or Kendra Stinson at 660-621-9635.