





Bunceton High School seniors and eighth-grade finally celebrated their respective graduations Saturday.

Graduating from eighth grade was Michael Gregory, Jaren Davis, Payden Green and Riley Zimmerman. The American Legion Award was given to Gregory.

Following the eighth-grade portion, seniors were given their scholarships and awards. Salutatorian Justin Luster and Valedictorian Cara Bishop gave inspirational speeches for attendees. Seniors receiving scholarships and awards were:

Bishop: A+ Scholarship, State Fair Community College Bridge Scholarship, Bunceton Alumni Scholarship, Bunceton Masonic Lode award; Luster: A+ Scholarship, Bunceton Alumni Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship State Finalist, Cooper County 4-H Scholarship, Camp Clover Point Counselor Scholarship, Terry Cole Memorial Scholarship for Missouri 4-H Foundation, Lutheran Church Extension Fund Scholarship, Northwest Distinguished Scholar award, Northwest Distinguished Scholar Day Scholarship; Chloe Moser: A+ Scholarship, State Fair Community College Bridge Scholarship, Bunceton Alumni Scholarship, Bunceton Masonic Lodge award; Landon Petree: A+ Scholarship, Boonville MFA Scholarship; Reagan Triebsch: A+ Scholarship, State Fair Community College Bridge Scholarship; Amaris Vaca: A+ Scholarship; Abbigayle Young: A+ Scholarship.

The Bunceton Federated Church held its annual breakfast to honor the senior class. Class members, their parents and some grandparents attend the meal and played a few minute-to-win-it games. Bunceton Seniors and a couple Boonville seniors who live in Bunceton and are church members were invited to the meal prior the graduation rehearsal.

Graduates from State Technical College

Dylon Custer, a 2016 Bunceton alumnus, graduated May 30 from State Technical College at Linn. He earned an associate’s degree in electronics engineering technology — biomedical engineering technology.

He was on the Dean's List and also received the Outstanding Student award in his class for 2019-20. Following graduation, Custer started working June 8 at Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He is in the radiology and clinics department. He travels to several Mercy Hospital locations to work on medical equipment.

Custer also earned an associate’s degree from State Fair Community College.