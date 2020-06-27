Hy-Vee’s salad woes expanded Saturday as the grocery chain announced it was recalling a total of 13 salad products due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora after the FDA and CDC expanded their investigations of contamination at Fresh Express, which manufactures many of Hy-Vee’s salad products.
Customers who purchased these products are encouraged to discard them or return them to a Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Recalled salad products are:
Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, UPC 0-07450-24669
Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg (Lettuce), UPC 0-07545-12053
Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad, UPC 0-75450-08530
Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend, UPC 0-75450-12046
Hy-Vee American Blend Salad, UPC 0-75450-12047
Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad, UPC 0-75450-12048
Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix, UPC 0-75450-12051
Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad, UPC 0-75450-12058
Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit, UPC 0-75450-24668
Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit, UPC 0-75450-24670
Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit, UPC 0-75450-24672
Hy-Vee Garden Salad, UPC 0-75450-24674
Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit, UPC 0-75450-24715
Cyclospora is a parasite that causes a disease called cyclosporiasis. Symptoms usually begin around a week after ingesting the parasite, and include diarrhea, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever, according to a news release from Hy-Vee.
Consumers with questions may call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.