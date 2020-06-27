A 16-year-old was shot at, but hid behind a tree and was not injured Thursday evening. It was one of three shots fired calls answered by Columbia Police in about a seven-hour period, the department wrote in a news release issued Friday.

Officers were flagged down by the teen’s father about 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of McKee Street, according to the release. He told police his son was riding his bicycle west on Orchard Court toward his home on McKee Street when someone shot at him.

The victim saw a gun in the suspect’s pocket, according to the release. Officers located several shell casings in the area and later detained a 22-year-old man, who was not identified pending arrest.

The release states that at about 9:41 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Volunteer Lane for a report of shots fired. A resident said they heard the gunfire in succession with nearby fireworks but the shots were much louder.

Officers located several shell casings at the scene, according to the release.

At 3:20 a.m. Friday, a report was made of shots fired in the 2100 block of Arlene Drive. Officers searched but did not find anyone injured or any property damaged, according to the release.