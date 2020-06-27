When students return to class in Columbia, whether in August as some will do or at some other time, the familiar sight of uniformed police officers will likely be absent from the hallways.

City Manager John Glascock on Thursday announced the police contract with Columbia Public Schools will not be renewed after it expires June 30. The press release reads city officials are looking for cost savings and will eliminate the equivalent of 78 full-time positions, 11 of which are currently filled.

The four school resource officers will not be laid off; instead they will move to the community outreach unit, which city spokesman Steve Sapp said would benefit residents and also still help students.

"We looked at where we best allocate our resources," Sapp said. "We believe we can have more impact if we move those officers back into the community outreach unit. If we put these four SROs in the unit, it will put four officers in the community, doing the work the community has said they want us to do toward community policing.

"Those officers can roam around through the neighborhoods and will likely have more contact with parents and students."

The decision was approved by Chief Geoff Jones, who was out of the office Friday and unable to comment, Sapp said. As the nation continues protests seeking reforms in the way the law is enforced, Sapp also indicated that some discussions are taking place about a new model of the school resource officer.

District spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said Friday that officials reached out to the city about the contract on June 10 and were informed only a few days ago it would not be renewed, ending a "long-standing partnership."

"They have truly been our partners, participating in professional development alongside our educators and administrators, including equity training," Baumstark said. "They have played an important role in the lives of many students, including standing in for parents who couldn’t attend events or athletics.

"The district has not yet had an opportunity to discuss what this will mean for our schools with regard to safety and security as we were only made aware a few days ago."

Until the current year’s contract was signed in October, the city and the district shared the cost of the four officers evenly. After pressure from the city to pay more, the district increased its contribution to 55 percent.

While the city is citing financial reasons for the move, eliminating the positions comes following years of controversy over whether police should be patrolling schools in the first place.

The ACLU of Missouri last week called for a statewide end to the practice of police in schools, according to Associated Press reports. Long an opponent of what has been dubbed the "school to prison pipeline," the organization cited racial disparities in arrests statewide and the absence of evidence showing the presence of police made schools safer.

Years of district data here also shows Black students are disciplined and referred to law enforcement at a higher rate than white students.

Race Matters, Friends is a local equity organization which for years has challenged the racial disparities in the district. Traci Wilson -Kleekamp said while recent revenue shortfalls are listed as the reason for the reassignment, a conversation on the broader topic is overdue.

"The decision to remove the SROs is happy convenience because of COVID," Wilson-Kleekamp said. "We still have not had a meaningful conversation about whether SROs are needed in the schools. Research shows they are ineffectual and harmful to Black and brown students in perpetuation the school to prison pipeline."

The ending of the contract here also comes as two lawsuits involving Columbia school resource officers move through the courts.

Both plaintiffs are claiming wrongful arrest or detention by school resource officers, one who was disciplined following an internal affairs investigation, although the details of any corrective action were not made public.

"There is a human toll on young Black and brown children who have interacted with police officers in the way they have in Columbia Public Schools," Wilson-Kleekamp said.

Sapp and Baumstark also cited many good works by school resource officers. Those assigned to the schools have served as counselor, advocate, and in some cases filled the role of parent, to those who need them.

"Many of them have formed very deep relationships, not only with the students but with faculty, staff, parents and others," Sapp said. "We want to make sure that relationship doesn't just end because the SROs are not assigned to a specific school now.

"Again, we think those SROs being assigned to community outreach will in future years have a higher impact to the students, parents and neighborhoods they are serving."

The schools, even without officers walking the halls, will also still be well protected by the department, Sapp said.

"If there is an issue that needs police presence at any of the schools, whether it is an elementary or high school, we will respond and be sure we have the resources needed to assist with whatever issue they have," he said.

