Two teenage carjacking suspects who fired at Independence Police officers were arrested about midnight Thursday after police returned fire and wounded one of the suspects.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting, which happened shortly after midnight at the Cimarron Apartments off Blue Ridge Boulevard, near Truman Road at the west edge of Independence. Police initially responded to the complex on a verbal domestic disturbance call before 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Highway Patrol, after officers arrived, they heard someone yelling for help regarding a separate carjacking. When officers responded to that, two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at officers, who returned fire.

The suspects, ages 17 and 15, fled before officers tracked them down nearby and arrested them. The 15-year-old suspect suffered a non-life threatening injury to the upper arm and was taken to a nearby hospital, the patrol said.

The Highway Patrol responded for the shooting investigation at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. No officers or other witnesses suffered any injury. The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

The Highway Patrol said the argument and the carjacking were not related.