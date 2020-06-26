





The insular community of Auxvasse on Friday became a reflection of the greater protests in the U.S. and globally over police brutality and use of force.

Auxvasse Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer was placed on leave June 11 over Facebook posts related to recent protests over the death of George Floyd by police. He was reinstated a couple days later and was given a verbal warning by the Auxvasse council. His Facebook page appears to no longer be active, but screenshots were posted to the Auxvasse Nonviolent Protest event page on Facebook.

Protesters from Auxvasse and Callaway County thanked those who came, even if they were there in support of Suedmeyer, as they entered the downtown area in front of Auxvasse City Hall. Law enforcement agencies including the Callaway County Sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol cordoned the downtown area from Harrison to Walnut street.

Callaway Sheriff are closing off Main Street between Harrison and Walnut in Auxvasse in preparation of protesters' arrival. pic.twitter.com/E0jSruKIhp

— Charles Dunlap (@MexLedgerCD) June 26, 2020

A few dozen protesters, counterprotesters and observers participated Friday night. Organizer Aleigha Turner read one of Suedmeyer’s posts about protesters blocking streets deserving to be run over through a bullhorn. She created a change.org petition urging Suedmeyer’s resignation as police chief. It has 49 signatures from a goal of 100 as of Friday night.

Turner urged those to be informed about who they may vote for. She then read from the Auxvasse ordinance on police use of force.

"We want to make sure we point out the good law enforcement and make sure we push hard against the bad law enforcement," she said.

Alyedia Sullivan of Fulton urged counterprotesters and others to reach out to her to have a conversation about the issues presented Friday evening. She spoke with the group or protesters before marching with them to downtown Auxvasse.

"I am not here to come at you with hate. I would like to sit and educate with you," she said.

Suedmeyer was off-duty Friday.

After Turner’s remarks, protesters prepared to leave, but a shouting match ensued between protesters and counterprotesters.

It started when a conterprotester shouted "Save our chief."

Protesters responded with "He must go," and "Hey, hey, ho, ho, these racists, racists got to go."

A protester, using the bull horn asked the crowd, "Why do you want him?" amid continued chants of "Save our chief."

The back-and-forth focused on if protesters were even from Auxvasse and Callaway County and assertions that Suedmeyer is racist.

A protester claimed there was an alleged threat of violence from a counterprotester. It is not known if the woman confirmed her alleged statement to shoot protesters.

The shouting match continued for about five minutes before protesters made their way back to their vehicles away from the downtown area.

"Maybe next time you guys will be open for a discussion," a protester said as he was making his way from the downtown area.

Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies served as a barrier between protesters and counterprotesters and observers.

Suedmeyer’s reinstatement was shocking and disheartening to Turner, who is from Auxvasse. She also organized a protest June 6 in Fulton that drew hundreds.

"The moment I saw [his Facebook posts] and what he had said, I knew we needed a change and we needed to start a protest," she said.

While there was a shouting match between protest groups, it did not devolve into violence, which still is a positive result, Turner said.

"You are able to state your side of things and how you feel and just know that there are repercussions for what you say," she said. "Even posts on Facebook."

Turner is open to holding future protests in Auxvasse but right now the focus is on getting Suedmeyer’s resignation.

"We are making sure we make our pressure known," she said.

The Auxvasse Council meets monthly and Turner expects there to be a contingent during public comments in July requesting Suedmeyer’s removal.