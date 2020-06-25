



Emery Sapp and Sons crews will start a chip-seal project July 6 for routes in Audrain and Monroe counties.

Work is weather dependent. Traffic will reduce to one lane through work zones with a pilot car while the work is completed, according to a news release.

"Motortists need to slow down on roads where chip sealing is in progress," Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said in the release. "Most damage to vehicles comes when drivers are going too fast or ignore road conditions in a chip-seal work zone.

Routes affected are Audrain County Rout KK from Route B to U.S. Highway 54 near Laddonia.

Once complete, crews will move to Missouri Highway 15 and seal from Monroe County Route D to 1.1 mile north of Missouri Highway 22 near Mexico. All work is expected to complet by mid-July.

"Crews will be applying liquid asphalt that helps seal any crack that may be in the road and then will apply small aggregate," Untiedt said.

For more information, contact MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636 or visit the Northeast District website.