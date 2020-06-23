A new nursing program partnering Stephens College and Boone Hospital Center has been accredited and is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The program will allow students to work with hospital nurses and train in the hospital’s on-site simulation lab, according to a news release. Dr. Noreen Houck, founding director of nursing at Stephens College said that through the partnership, first year students will receive both clinical and patient experiences.

"Through our relationship with Boone Hospital Center, the program will provide the full spectrum of public health and hospital experiences," Houck was quoted in the release. "This will ensure our students will graduate well prepared and highly motivated to make a difference immediately in our local communities."

The program offers direct entry, so students enroll as freshmen and do not need to reapply. The curriculum is designed for students to complete in three years plus two summers and graduates will earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the release reads.

For more information or to apply, call the Stephens College Office of Admissions at 573-876-7207, email apply@stephens.edu or visit stephens.edu/nursing.