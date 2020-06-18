





When cracks started to form in the more than 100-year-old windows at the Mexico branch of the Mexico-Audrain County Public Library, Director Christal Bruner knew something would need to be done.

The branch occupies the old Mexico post office which is 102 years old and the original windows still were in place.

"[The windows] have been in need of TLC for quite a while," Bruner said. "We decided if they are going to be here for another 100 years, we need to try do what we can to take care of that."

A patron last year drew attention to a crack in the windows, which Bruner then brought to the library grounds and maintenance committee as a project to preserve the building.

Bids were sent to various glass and restoration companies. The library board selected Heartland Restoration of Elsberry to conduct the work. Heartland is working with Quaker Windows of Eldon and Central Missouri Glass of Boonville to make sure the replaced windows keep their historic appearance, Heartland owner Tyler Herring wrote in an email. While the windows are being installed by Central Missouri Glass, the finish work inside the library will be completed by Heartland.

"[Heartland] deals with historic restoration of windows for historic buildings," Bruner said. "They have done lots of different churches and other older historic buildings."

One thing that set Heartland apart from other bidders was their on-site visit to assess window conditions. Recent restoration projects by Heartland are the Bonfils Auditorium in Troy, the Pike County Courthouse, Lincoln County Courthouse, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Josephville and the Immaculate Conception Church in Old Monroe.

"We are all excited about it," Bruner said. "We are kind of nostalgic about it even though we have had issues for quite a few years. We are mostly excited about being able to preserve the building and have it for future generations."

Replacing the windows is a multi-step process Bruner said. Workers first had to remove the storm windows before they could turn to the historic windows. The library is not able to reutilize glass from the old windows in the restoration, but the replacements will look nearly identical to the historic windows.

"They will be a lot more energy efficient, but if people would drive by and compare the new to the old, they are very similar in architectural style and detail," Bruner said. "They will really assist the library in keeping the historical presence of the building."

While the original windows were built to last, the wood throughout them has deteriorated, Bruner said. If the windows were replaced in the same way as they were originally installed, the same issues would eventually occur, she said.

The library will select what pieces of the window will be kept and the rest will be used in future projects by Heartland, Herring wrote.

The front facade window replacement actually is the first of three phases of window replacements that will take place through at least the end of 2021.

"We would like to change out all the windows in the style they currently are," Bruner said.

The library has maintenance and contingency funds to cover replacement costs. The front window replacement will cost up to $40,000.