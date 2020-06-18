SPRINGFIELD — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating the shooting deaths of a Springfield couple as a murder-suicide.

Officers were sent to a home Tuesday night to check on the welfare of a woman found Krista McKinnon, 24, and and her husband, 27-year-old Andre McKinnon, shot to death inside the home, television station KYTV reported.

A search of online court records showed no history of domestic violence reported to local authorities by the couple, but records did show Andre McKinnon was served with divorce papers at the end of May.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact detectives.